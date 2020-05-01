SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 821,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 118,799 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in SolarWinds by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SolarWinds by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.