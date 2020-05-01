Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Soliton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOLY. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

SOLY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 2,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,058. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.22. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Soliton by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soliton by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soliton (SOLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.