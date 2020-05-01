Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC) traded down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 180,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 211,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

