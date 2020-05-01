Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price

News stories about Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cenovus Energy earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Cenovus Energy’s ranking:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,910,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,004. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.74. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

