Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Newcrest Mining earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMGF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newcrest Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

NCMGF remained flat at $$18.15 during trading on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.