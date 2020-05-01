Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 510 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.20. 15,523,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,673,006. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

