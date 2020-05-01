Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 5,838 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,051.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,172. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

