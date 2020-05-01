Sonora Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,700,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.73. 2,182,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

