Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in IBM by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 21,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBM alerts:

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,007. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.59%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.