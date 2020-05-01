Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,447 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,598. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

