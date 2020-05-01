Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,807,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,007. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

