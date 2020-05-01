Sonora Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,217 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,936. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

