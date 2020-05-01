Sonora Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,473 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE WPC traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 855,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

