Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Adobe by 29.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Adobe by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 10,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,414. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.50. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

