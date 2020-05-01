Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,532,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.