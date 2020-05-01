Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,845. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

