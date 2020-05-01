SophiaTX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bit-Z, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SophiaTX has a market cap of $68,962.94 and $77.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.97 or 0.03976038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035945 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009646 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit, Kucoin, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

