Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,537,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Southern worth $83,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,493,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,413. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.