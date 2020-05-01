Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southern by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

