Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Update

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 997,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SCCO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,819. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $5,712,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

