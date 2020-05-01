Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southern Copper reported year-over-year decline in both adjusted earnings and revenues in first-quarter 2020. While earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues beat the same. The bottom line was down primarily due to lower metal prices and higher operating costs. Southern Copper has the largest copper reserves in the industry and operates high-quality, world-class assets in investment grade countries, such as Mexico and Peru. However, its operations are likely to be impacted as these countries have imposed restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Notably, the outbreak has hit metal prices, which will dent the company’s results. Lower demand from China, which accounts for half of global copper consumption, is also weighing on prices. This will have a bearing on Southern Copper’s results in the near term.”

SCCO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE SCCO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,146. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

