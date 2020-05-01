Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 20%

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 435,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 475,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Separately, Laurentian cut their target price on Southern Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.