Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SONA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 85,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

