SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

GLD stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,146. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

