SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

CWI stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.48. 9,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,112. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

