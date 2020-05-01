SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,371. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

