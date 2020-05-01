SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2,021.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 163,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

