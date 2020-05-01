SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,040. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

