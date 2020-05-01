Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,282. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

