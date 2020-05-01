SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSNC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 85,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,566. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,278 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 972,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,693,000 after acquiring an additional 548,790 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,883,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 767,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

