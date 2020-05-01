Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in April

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSI. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $4,284,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Stage Stores stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,251. Stage Stores has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.54.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

