Stakenet Hits Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $57,769.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00940795 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00281386 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,950,901 coins and its circulating supply is 101,318,647 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

