Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 426,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,548. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.