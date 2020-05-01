Star Group (SGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE:SGU traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 75,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,024. Star Group has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $367.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Star Group news, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

