Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 87,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 25.3% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 50,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.6% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 15,174,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

