Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $27.96. Stars Group shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 294,035 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth $350,172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,371,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,558,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,905,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

