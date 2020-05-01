Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 28,592 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,692% compared to the average volume of 754 put options.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 423,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 366,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 489.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 366,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 175,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

