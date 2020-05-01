State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,180. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.