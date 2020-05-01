Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Kyber Network, Bittrex and GOPAX. During the last week, Status has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $75.17 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cobinhood, DragonEX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Binance, Tidex, DDEX, ZB.COM, Bancor Network, OKEx, Livecoin, Neraex, BigONE, Upbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Ovis, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, IDAX, Kyber Network, IDCM, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, ABCC, Gatecoin, Koinex, Bithumb, Liqui, GOPAX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.