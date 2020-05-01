Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Boosted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 2,197,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $485,832.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

