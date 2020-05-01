Steem Dollars (SBD) Hits Market Cap of $5.97 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00012102 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $111,503.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.62 or 0.02887695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002174 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00680049 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,640,238 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

