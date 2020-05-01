Steem Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Huobi, GOPAX and RuDEX. Steem has a market cap of $68.73 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.02895633 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00635232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005112 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 384,239,408 coins and its circulating supply is 367,265,314 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, RuDEX, Upbit, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

