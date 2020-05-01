SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,848.50 and $23.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000639 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001003 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 65% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

