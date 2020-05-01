Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,130. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Bruce R. Bilger purchased 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.