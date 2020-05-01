Stephens Cuts LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $32.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 6,553,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in LKQ by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 599,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,569 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in LKQ by 24.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

