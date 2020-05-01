Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SF traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. 15,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.