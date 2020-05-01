Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $210.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.
PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.
Shares of PSA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. 1,569,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
