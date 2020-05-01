Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $210.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

Shares of PSA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. 1,569,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

