Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $23.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 1,458,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $675.76 million, a PE ratio of -80.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

