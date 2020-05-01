Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $52.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

MO stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 6,557,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $289,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

