Stifel Nicolaus Raises Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $127.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $10.42 on Friday, hitting $147.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,754. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.77 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,723,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

